240 people arrested as police raid birthday party in Kagadi

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kagadi are holding 240 people following the weekend raid on a birthday party. Police rounded up the suspects on Saturday night in a raid on Divine guesthouse in Kagadi town.

The suspects were attending a birthday party organized by Joachim Ategeka in contravention of the ban on social gatherings as part of the COVID-19 containment measures.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that they got information about the birthday party and planted informants to monitor the situation and inform the police.

He says that police raided the guesthouse at around 11pm and found hundreds of people gathered including juveniles.

Hakiza says they are planning to caution and release the suspects on police bond since they are unable to accommodate them in the police cells. He warns members of the public to desist from flouting the COVID-19 guidelines and directives put in place by the government to curtail the further spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, police in Hoima arrested 14 people who were allegedly participating in an illegal dance party. The dance party that attracted over 200 people took place in the home of Rogers Kansiime, a resident of Kidoti cell in Hoima East division.

Police raided the party venue at around 2 am and arrested 14 suspects. Police also impounded the music system and 10 motorcycles that were found parked at the party venue.

URN