22-yr-old thrills in dfcu ‘rising woman’ competition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four years ago, Sandra Nakayenze set out to change the lives of women coffee farmers in the hills of Sironko district.

The social, economic, religious and cultural hardships encountered by both young rural women and the girl child in her village compelled Nakayenze to form Kalaa Mugoosi Women Empowerment Limited.

At 22 years of age, she ventured into a trade predominantly occupied by men and facing multiple challenges on account of her age. She says people really never took her seriously because she was young. For this, Nakayenze emerged third runner up in the Rising Woman proposal writing competition and won Shs5m and a study tour trip to Nairobi.

The competition was run by dfcu bank in partnership with Daily Monitor and Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) Nakayenze Sandra emerged as the. Below is her story.