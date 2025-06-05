2026 ELECTIONS: Over 1,300 register to hold NRM flag

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An impressive wave of interest has hit the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) as the party continues to register aspirants for various political positions ahead of the 2026 general elections. Among those who picked nomination forms on Wednesday was 86-year-old Second Deputy Prime Minister, Retired General Moses Ali, signaling his intention to remain active in Uganda’s political landscape.

By the end of day two of the nomination exercise, a total of 1,303 individuals had expressed interest in carrying the NRM flag. According to Dr. Tanga Odoi, Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, Wednesday alone saw 508 people pick up interest forms. He described the high turnout as a sign of the party’s enduring appeal and deep-rooted presence at the grassroots.

General Moses Ali, who has served as Member of Parliament for Moyo East since 2011, made a subdued appearance. Seated in his official vehicle and appearing frail, the veteran lawyer and politician delegated the task of collecting nomination forms to a member of his security detail.

Prior arrangements appeared to have been made for him, as he received assistance from NRM officials while remaining in the car, his dark glasses on, before being quietly driven away without addressing the media.

In contrast, other politicians went through the standard procedure, moving through three large tents with several desks to cross-check their details before being issued certified forms. Among the day’s notable aspirants was Catherine Achola, who recently defected from the Forum for Democratic Change to the NRM. She is seeking to contest as Woman MP for Pallisa District, explaining that her constituents expressed willingness to support her only if she joined the ruling party.

Achola cited teenage pregnancy as one of the most urgent issues affecting the district. Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, 81, also reaffirmed his political ambitions by picking forms to seek another term as MP for Buyanja County in Kibaale District. State Minister for Finance Amos Lugolobi also picked forms for Ntenjeru North Constituency, expressing a desire to continue enhancing social service delivery.

Other ministers who collected nomination forms include Henry Musasizi (Rubanda East), Hanifa Kawooya (Ssembabule Woman MP), and Davinia Esther Anyakun (Nakapiripirit Woman MP). In Lwengo District, Deputy LC5 Chairperson Vincent Birimuye entered the race aiming to unseat incumbent MP Isaac Ssejoba in Bukoto Midwest. Birimuye criticized Ssejoba for being largely silent in Parliament and failing to represent the voices of his constituents.

Each aspirant paid a participation fee—three million shillings for parliamentary seats and one million shillings for local council positions. All candidates are expected to return their nomination forms, complete with seconders’ endorsements, by June 17th, 2025. The nomination exercise continues today as the party enters day three of the registration process.

URN