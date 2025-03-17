2025 iKon Awards: Nominees handed certificates of recognition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The iKon Awards Executive Committee has honoured the nominees of the iKon Awards 2025 with certificates of nomination in recognition of their nomination. The nominees were officially recognized during a special luncheon held on March 15, 2025, at Divine Resort Beach in Mukono.

The certificates are an official record of their nomination, and acknowledges their achievements and contributions in the film industry.

The glamourous luncheon brought together all the nominees alongside prominent personalities, including media figures, musicians, film producers, and other industry stakeholders.

Guests expressed their appreciation for an event dedicated to recognizing nominees. Media personality Brian Mulondo, actress and musician Helen Lukoma, and actor Mathew Nabwiso shared their thoughts, emphasizing that acknowledging nominees is a great initiative that motivates industry players to continue striving for excellence.

Speaking at the event, iKon Awards Founder Humphrey Nabimanya expressed sincere appreciation, emphasizing that the luncheon was primarily intended to celebrate all the key players in the sector.

“You all make significant sacrifices to ensure Ugandans are entertained, and these sacrifices deserve to be recognized by all stakeholders,’’ he said.

Referring to the ongoing copyright discussions in Uganda, he said, “Media houses should invest in local content. Many of us (filmmakers) face challenges in getting our content aired, only for it to be shown without any real value placed on it. We demand that media houses purchase our content. This is what iKon stands for, and it’s what we will continue to work toward in the future.”

Meanwhile, the Producer of the iKon Awards, Usama Mukwaya, highlighted the challenges faced by the industry, particularly during the screening process. He said, “Some filmmakers are disqualified because they don’t meet basic standards, such as including subtitles on their films, which is crucial for reaching an international audience.”

The iKon Awards 2025 will be held on 29th March 2025 at the Kampala Serena Hotel. The 3rd edition will celebrate culture with dress code being African wear themed, ‘Back to the Roots’,

One of the key highlights of this year’s awards is the expansion of the nominee slots in each of the 22 competitive categories from four to five, offering greater recognition for outstanding talent.

Additionally, the ikon Executive Committee revealed four prestigious awards Best Emerging Film – recognizing promising new cinematic work, Lifetime Achievement Award – honoring an individual’s enduring contributions to the film industry, African Ikon of the Year – celebrating an influential figure in African cinema and African Rising Star Award – highlighting an emerging talent making waves on the continent.

The iKon Awards is an initiative driven by passionate advocates of film industry growth —UNESCO, RAHU, ATS, Uganda Airlines, Sauti Plus Media Hub, Print Creations, V&A, Kampala Serena Hotel, Divine Resort, Aquafina, and Radiant.