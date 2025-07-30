2024 CHAN: Security to be heightened on hotels hosting foreign players

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With only two days left to the official opening of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), security agencies yesterday held a joint preparatory meeting.

CHAN, which will be hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, officially kicks off on Saturday with the first match being Tanzania versus Burkina Faso.

Uganda will host the first CHAN match between Niger and Guinea at 5 pm on Monday, August 4th, at Mandela National Stadium, and the second match of the day will be Uganda versus Algeria at the same venue.

In order to ensure the matches go on uninterrupted by security glitches, Uganda People’s Defence (UPDF), Uganda Police Forces, and intelligence agencies have today (29th July) gathered to plan for the safety of players and fans.

Security agreed to put emphasis on all hotels that are going to host foreign players, such as Speke Munyonyo, Kampala Serena Hotel, Mestil Hotel Nsambya and Four Points Sheraton along John Babeiha.

Commissioner of Police –CP Simon Peter Okoth, the deputy director of police operations service, chaired the inter-agency security meeting for the CHAN tournament. “I encourage every security personnel to maintain discipline while conducting security operations during CHAN. I call upon everyone to exhibit maximum commitment and vigilance during the forthcoming activity,” CO Okoth said.

Okoth further commended security personnel for their relentless efforts in maintaining security and order in the region in reference to the recently concluded Martyrs’ Day celebrations in Namugongo.

By Tuesday, the Niger national team had arrived, while others, such as Algeria, Guinea, and South Africa, are expected to be in the country by the end of the week.

Michael Kananura, the traffic police spokesperson, earlier urged Ugandans to plan their journeys early enough because they will be antagonised by changes in traffic flows, especially when matches are taking place at Namboole.

Also, Ugandans have been urged to be aware that traffic flow changes may happen at roads near hotels where the foreign players are staying, including their training venues such as Fufa Kadiba, Kisu, Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku and Kyambogo University.

URN