2,000 Congolese pilgrims to attend Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations

Kampala, Uganda | URN | More than 2,000 pilgrims from the Diocese of Butembo in the Democratic Republic of Congo have confirmed their participation in this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations, scheduled for June 3 at the Namugongo Catholic Shrine in Kampala.

Rt. Rev. Aquirinus Kibira Kambale, Bishop of the Diocese of Kasese, observed the importance of cooperation with security agencies to facilitate smooth border clearance for the Congolese pilgrims.

He assured the public that efforts are underway to ensure the pilgrims arrive safely and on time to join the celebrations.

The bishop also highlighted an ongoing fundraising campaign aimed at supporting the preparations for the national event.

According to organizers, a total of 4.5 billion shillings is needed to ensure the success of the celebrations and support the participation of the diocese.

Sister Sarah Muhindo, the publicity secretary of the organizing committee, revealed that the government has so far allocated 2 billion shillings towards the preparations.

Muhindo called on the public to extend their support, regardless of denomination or personal beliefs, urging unity among Ugandans in celebrating this significant religious event.

Leaders have begun mobilizing resources locally. The Vice Chairperson LC V for Kasese, Bwambale Monday Gilivazio, noted that the district civil servants have collected 8 million shillings in cash, while others pledged 8 million shillings.

Bishop Kambale also applauded the Kasese civil servants for their financial support towards the ongoing activities.

With cross-border pilgrim participation confirmed and local fundraising underway, diocesan organizers say preparations are progressing but insist additional contributions will be needed to deliver a dignified national commemoration at Namugongo on June 3.