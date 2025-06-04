Two illegal miners buried alive in wolfram mine collapse

Rubanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two illegal miners were buried alive in the early hours of Tuesday after a section of the Nyamuliiro Wolfram Mine in Muko Sub-county, Rubanda West County, Rubanda District caved in. The incident occurred at around 2:00 a.m., according to the mine’s manager, Pius Nahambwe Kalanzi.

Kalanzi identified the deceased as Richard Muhumuza, a resident of Mukatasa Village, Nyarurambi Ward, Rubanda Town Council, and Cleophas Niwariho, a resident of Bushato Village, Bunyonyi Ward, Hamuhambo Town Council, both in Rubanda District.

Kalanzi noted that although the mine had ceased operations two months ago, individuals have continued to illegally access the site at night to mine. He said the two men were among those who had been sneaking into the site to engage in illegal mining activities but were unfortunate when the mine collapsed on them.

The victims were reportedly trapped under soil and rocks. Residents, using basic tools such as hoes and spades, worked through the night and, by 7:00 a.m., managed to retrieve the bodies. Eric Ssewandigi, the Rubanda Resident District Commissioner, confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway. He added that security authorities have instructed the Minerals Police Unit at the site to intensify surveillance to prevent further illegal access.

Two months ago, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development suspended the operations of KI3R Minerals International Limited, the company licensed to mine at the site, over failure to meet key operational requirements.

*****

URN