2 dead as motorcycle, taxi catch fire in Nakasongola accident

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people died on the spot on Saturday after motorcycle carrying fuel knocked a taxi causing an explosion in Nakasongola town on Saturday night.

The incident occured at around 8pm at Kibatiko village in Nakasongola town council .

Sam Twineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson narrates that the rider of motorcycle registration number UGC 725Q carrying fuel heading to Nakasongola town lost control and knocked a taxi registration number UBL 518F heading to Kampala City from Nakasongola..

Twineamazima said that the rider of the motorcycle and his passenger died on spot before their motorcycle and taxi caught fire burning them beyond recognition.

Twineamazima said that the remains of the dead were transferred to Nakasongola hospital for postmortem and identification.

By Sunday ,Police was yet to identify the deceased.

10 passengers in taxi survived unhurt and boarded other taxis and proceeded with their journeys to Kampala . However they lost all the merchandise in the taxi in the gire.

The unrecognizable wreckage have since been towed to Nakasongola Police Station.

Several motorcycles in Nakasongola are hired by traders to transport fuel to trading centres across the district. The fuel is sold in kiosks erected along the roads.

Police has since warned the motorcyclists against transportation of fuel .

****

URN