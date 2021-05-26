18 arrested for theft of vehicle number plates in Rwizi region

Ibanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 18 suspected number plate thieves have been arrested by the police in the Rwizi region.

The suspects include a nurse identified as Eddie Nyarare who works with Migyera health center II in Isingiro district. The others are Nuwabine Samuel, Gumisiriza Ali, Nayebare Moses, Rwashande Robert, Akanyijuka Gerald, Nuwamaya Aggrey, Kasande Rosemary, Amanya Erias, Twesigomwe Daniel, Muhereza Aheisibwe who were arrested from Ibanda and Benex Nuwamaya, Denise Kahinda, Denis Twinamatsiko, Emmanuel KakuruaAlias Kweyiya who were arrested from Mbarara.

According to Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police spokesperson, the arrest of the suspects follows several cases of theft of vehicle number plates that were recorded at different police stations in Mbarara, Ibanda, and Ntungamo.

When the thieves steal the number plates, they leave a note on the cars with a telephone number and instructions to the owner to deposit a given amount of money if they want to repossess them.

One of the suspects, Aggrey Nuwamanya who was tracked by the police’s crime intelligence led to the arrest of seven others around Mbarara town.

“When we arrested Nuwamanya, we interrogated him and said he had gone to replace his sim cards of MTN but he used his national Identity card to produce another line without his knowledge”.

Kahinda, the suspected gang leader in Mbarara was arrested and upon interrogation, he named Denis Twinamatsiko who he said supplies the registered lines.

Kasasira said that Twinamatsiko was found with 35 simcards which are suspected to be registered in different names.

The other suspect Emmanuel Kakuru alias Kweyiya who had stolen a motor vehicle number plate of Joseph Mucunguzi, a staff of the National Water and Sewerage Cooperation at Mbarara office was arrested from Katete in Mbarara city.

Kakuru led the officers where he hid the number plates.

******

URN