15 year old killed in Kapelebyong grenade explosion

Kapelebyong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kapelebyong police are investigating circumstances under which a 15-year-old boy was killed in a stick grenade explosion.

Ben Akol was killed on Sunday while playing with the stick grenade at his home in Ojokayi village, Angerepo parish in Acowa sub county.

According to preliminary police investigations, the deceased hit the grenade severally on a stone forcing it to explode and kill him instantly.

David Mudong, the East Kyoga Police Spokesperson says the deceased’s parents and neighbours have recorded statements explaining how the grenade got into their compound.

He says detectives visited the scene and recovered fragments.

Teso particularly Amuria and Kapelebyong districts were invaded by the Lord Resistance Army –LRA rebels led by Joseph Kony in 2003.

The rebels are suspected to have left military equipment buried underground as they fled from the area.

Michael Akol, the Angerepo Parish Internal Security Officer says the deceased’s family is yet to come to terms with the incident.

URN