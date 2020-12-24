14 more bodies retrieved from Lake Albert after boat accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fourteen more bodies of the Lake Albert boat accident victims in Buliisa district have been recovered by the marine police with the help of local fishermen. This brings to 22, the number of bodies recovered from the lake following the Tuesday night boat accident.

The marine police and fishermen recovered eight bodies on Wednesday. Asharaf Oromo, the Defense Secretary Runga landing site who is part of the search team told Uganda Radio Network in a telephone interview that the 14 bodies were recovered on Thursday morning after a thorough search on the lake.

At least 57 people were aboard the boat that capsized near Songa-Lendu landing site in Buliisa district while heading to Panyimur fish market in Pakwach district. Twelve people escaped the accident as they were rescued by fishermen. Police have since attributed the boat accident to dangerous loading.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says the marine police will continue searching the lake for the other missing bodies. He says they are also in the process of compiling the details of the accident victims to ascertain the exact number of people who were on the ill-fated boat prior to the accident. Boat accidents are common on Lake Albert.

On May 25, 2020, eight people drowned after a boat on which they were travelling capsized on Lake Albert. They were part of over 30 football players and fans from Fofo landing site in Hoima district who were heading to Runga landing site in Kibiro parish Kigorobya sub county for a football match.

On December 25th, 2016, at least 30 members of a village football team and their fans drowned in the Lake Albert waters in Bullisa district on their way to Runga landing site from Kaweibanda landing site for a Christmas football match.

URN