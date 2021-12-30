11 injured in Bududa road accident

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 10 people have been critically injured following an accident in Bududa district.

The accident involving a Fuso truck, registration number UAW 329Y occurred at around Women’s Corner Stage, along Bududa-Mbale highway in Bududa district.

According to police preliminary investigations, the driver of the Fuso which was carrying onions and bananas to Kiryandongo lost control and swerved off the road before it overturned.

Although the names of those injured were not readily available, police says 11 occupants of the lorry were rushed to White cross medical center in Bunamubi trading center for medical attention including the driver.

Hillary Nuwahereza, the Bududa district Police commander said police has already launched inquiries into the cause of the accident.

URN