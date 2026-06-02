10 AIGPs await Museveni’s decision on contract renewals

Kampala, Uganda | URN | At least ten Assistant Inspector Generals of Police (AIGPs) are awaiting President Yoweri Museveni’s decision on whether to renew their contracts, as uncertainty grows within the Uganda Police Force following the expiry of their terms. The affected senior officers recently handed over their offices to deputies after their contracts expired, triggering speculation about possible reshuffles within the police leadership.

Those affected include Moses Kafeero (Human Resource Development and Training), Hadija Namutebi (Welfare and Sports), Erasmus Twaruhukwa (Research, Planning and Development), Felix Baryamwisaki (ICT), Jesse Kamunanwire (Human Resource Administration), David Wasswa (Counter Terrorism), Lawrence Niwabiine (Traffic and Road Safety), John Nuwagira (Field Force Unit), Stephen Tanui (Fire Prevention and Rescue Services), and Ubaldo Bamunoba (Chief Political Commissar).

AIGP is the third-highest rank in the Uganda Police Force, with officers typically placed on renewable three-year contracts upon reaching 45 years of service, subject to presidential approval. Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke confirmed the expiry of the contracts, saying the files have been submitted to the appointing authority for consideration.

“There is no cause for alarm. Contracts may or may not be renewed. We are waiting for the appointing authority’s decision. Work does not stop. If a director is away, the deputy runs the office,” Rusoke said. Despite the official reassurance, sources indicate growing uncertainty over possible renewals, with President Museveni reportedly cautious amid ongoing investigations into alleged corruption linked to the Police ICT systems and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In a May 23, 2026, letter to Head of Public Service Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, President Museveni referenced a report by outgoing Internal Affairs Minister Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire alleging corruption in the maintenance of the national CCTV system.

The President subsequently ordered the suspension of three senior officials pending investigations, including AIGP Felix Baryamwisaki (Police ICT), Internal Affairs Permanent Secretary Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, and Police Undersecretary Aggrey Wunyi. The development has further heightened scrutiny of senior police leadership as the President weighs contract renewals for the affected officers.