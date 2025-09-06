1 killed, 3 injured in al-Shabab ambush in eastern Kenya

GARISSA, Kenya | Xinhua | At least one person was killed, and three others injured on Thursday evening after al-Shabab militants ambushed a security team in Garissa County in eastern Kenya near the border with Somalia, police confirmed on Friday.

Police said the casualties were among a group of the National Police Reservists and local armed militias known as Ma’awisley, when they were ambushed at about 6 p.m. local time along the Hagadera-Biyamathobe road, adding that a member of Ma’awisley was killed during the ambush by al-Shabab gunmen who fled the area after the firefight.

“The matter is currently under investigation by the anti-terrorism police unit,” police said in a security report.

Ma’awisley is a pro-government, clan-based militia operating in parts of northeastern Kenya and Somalia to help security forces enhance security by foiling terror attacks staged by al-Shabab militants.

Al-Shabab militants often cross from Somalia through the porous border to launch attacks that have crippled operations in many urban areas in the region, prompting Kenya to react by deploying more personnel and technology in the area to tame the threat and attacks. ■