Youth in Kaabong still await startup capital promised by President Museveni

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Graduates from the Presidential Skilling Hub in Napak District are still waiting for the startup capital promised by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

On November 4, 2024, while launching the Karamoja Presidential Industrial Hub in Napak, the President pledged to provide funds for Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs) formed by graduates from the hubs across the country.

The initiative was intended to enable young people to transform their skills into tools for socio-economic development.

Following this pronouncement, graduates were instructed to return to their districts and form hub SACCOs where the money would be deposited. However, youth in Kaabong District say it is almost a year since they formed their SACCO, yet no funds have been received.

Sarah Ilukol, a graduate from Kaabong, said she joined the hub in February 2024 for six months but has since been idle at home. She explained that State House officials instructed them to form a SACCO and open an account, but despite completing the process, they have not received any support.

Ilukol said they urgently need the money to start workshops and practice the skills they acquired, otherwise they risk losing them. Brenda Lolem, another graduate, echoed the concerns, saying her skills may go to waste without startup capital.

She aspires to open a garment shop but lacks money to purchase tailoring machines, fabric, and other materials. She appealed to the government for urgent intervention, citing the high poverty levels in their households.

Kaabong District Commercial Officer John Bosco Lokong confirmed that although government promised support, none of the youth SACCOs have received the funds. He said the Kaabong Industrial Hub Youth SACCO opened an account with Pride Bank, expecting over UGX 200 million to purchase equipment such as welding machines, timber, and tailoring machines.

Lokong noted that despite fulfilling all requirements, they have not received any explanation for the delay.

Julius Muhairwe, coordinator for the Presidential Industrial Skilling Hubs, said skilled youth nationwide were advised to form SACCOs to receive startup capital.

He explained that funds are expected at the beginning of the financial year but warned that delays may occur in districts where SACCO formation is incomplete.

Muhairwe said the exact amount for each SACCO is yet to be determined, and funds will only be deposited directly into SACCO and individual accounts—not disbursed in cash.

He warned that youth without national identity cards may not benefit, noting that 80% of graduates lack IDs. He urged district leaders to mobilize and sensitize youth to prepare the necessary documents before funds are released.

*****

URN