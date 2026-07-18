Young entrepreneur builds furniture business through social media and customer focus

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | When Timothy Emma Upesi started his journey from Bweyogerere, he had few resources but a determination to build a business that would stand out in Uganda’s competitive furniture market.

Today, trading as Timo Furniture Uganda, the entrepreneur has built a growing business supplying residential and office furniture, using social media as a key driver of customer engagement and sales.

Upesi says his upbringing in Bweyogerere shaped his determination to pursue entrepreneurship despite limited opportunities. He attributes his personal and business journey to discipline, faith and a commitment to serving customers.

His guiding philosophy is captured in the phrase, “From the slums to significance by God’s grace,” a message he says reflects his belief that success is possible regardless of one’s background.

As he developed the business, Upesi sought guidance from established players in Uganda’s furniture industry, including entrepreneur and digital content creator Director Sozo. He says the mentorship helped him understand branding, customer service and the growing role of digital platforms in reaching consumers.

Timo Furniture Uganda now markets a range of household and office products, including sofas, dining tables, television stands, bedroom furniture, office fittings and custom-made furniture.

The company targets customers seeking contemporary designs at different price points.

Rather than relying solely on traditional advertising, the business has invested heavily in social media marketing, particularly on TikTok, where it showcases furniture designs, customer testimonials and showroom tours. The strategy reflects a broader shift among Ugandan retailers towards digital platforms as more consumers research products online before making purchases.

Upesi says customer service remains central to the company’s growth strategy, with a focus on product quality, reliable delivery and after-sales support.

He also speaks openly about the role of faith in his entrepreneurial journey, encouraging young business owners to combine hard work with integrity and consistency.