YAS completes $63m acquisition of parent company of Zuku and Simbanet

Yas boosts fibre expansion and job creation across East Africa

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Yas, a subsidiary of AXIAN Telecom Holding & Management PLC, has officially completed the acquisition of 99.63% of Wananchi Group (Holdings) Ltd—the parent company of Zuku and Simbanet—in a transaction valued at approximately US$63 million.

Executives made the announcement at a news conference held in Kampala Nov.10, confirming that all country and regional regulatory approvals, including from COMESA, were completed seamlessly before the transaction received clearance in Uganda and other markets.

Officials emphasized that no job losses will result from the acquisition. Instead, the strategy is to facilitate business growth, network expansion, and create more employment and related opportunities in Uganda and beyond.

They also assured customers that services will remain affordable, with top-quality offers designed to improve user experience and connectivity reliability.

“This acquisition marks a strategic step in our mission to make high-quality digital connectivity accessible and affordable to all. East Africa remains a priority growth market for AXIAN Telecom, and Uganda in particular offers tremendous opportunities for innovation, digital inclusion, and sustainable infrastructure development,” said Hassan Jaber, CEO of AXIAN Telecom.

He added that both Zuku and Simbanet will continue operating under their established brand identities to ensure service continuity and customer confidence.

“Our first priority is a smooth and seamless transition for customers and employees. We are bringing new capital, advanced technology, and fresh opportunities while preserving the trust Ugandans already associate with Zuku and Simbanet.”

Genue Mwaura, Group CEO of Wananchi, said, “We have been running this market on the defending move and now we need to move to the attacking side. The market is competitive but there is still potential to connect many homes and offices with our service.”

Bertrand Lacroix, CEO of AXIAN Telecom Fibre, noted that the acquisition is a major step toward building a leading pan-African broadband provider. “Our goal is to bring high-speed internet to millions more Africans, supported by strong growth in broadband users and revenue performance,” he said.

Over the next 12 to 24 months, Yas plans to upgrade Wananchi’s fibre network in Uganda, focusing on speed, reliability, and coverage. The company’s roadmap includes expanding fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity and introducing next-generation digital solutions such as enterprise cloud services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and advanced customer experience platforms.

Officials said the integration will strengthen Uganda’s position as a regional digital hub while reinforcing AXIAN’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments—particularly in sustainable growth, local talent development, and rural digital inclusion.

Wananchi is a leading East African provider of pay TV, broadband, and internet services, best known for its flagship brands Zuku (retail broadband) and Simbanet (enterprise connectivity). The company operates in Kenya and Uganda, offering home internet, pay television, and business-to-business fibre solutions.

Meanwhile, Yas is a subsidiary of AXIAN Telecom Holding & Management PLC, a leading pan-African telecom and digital infrastructure group with operations in 11 countries. AXIAN’s diversified portfolio spans mobile, tower, fibre, data centre, and fintech services, collectively serving over 36 million customers and advancing Africa’s digital transformation.