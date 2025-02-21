Xinhua, Jiji Press sign MoU on media cooperation

TOKYO | Xinhua | President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with Katsuhiko Sakai, president of Japan’s Jiji Press, in Tokyo on Tuesday, and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance media cooperation.

Noting that the media is an important bridge for political exchanges, economic cooperation and cultural exchanges among countries, Fu pointed out that over the years, journalists from the Chinese and Japanese media have recorded a large number of touching stories and historic moments reflecting the friendly exchanges between the two peoples.

Jiji Press is an important partner of Xinhua, and the cooperation between the two sides has achieved fruitful results, Fu said, adding that at a time when new technologies are bringing changes to the media industry, Xinhua is willing to strengthen technical exchanges with Jiji Press, continuously expand cooperation in economic information and other fields and actively carry out coordination and cooperation under the mechanism of the World Media Summit to jointly build a mutually beneficial and practical relationship for exchanges and cooperation.

Sakai welcomed Fu’s visit, saying that the new cooperation document signed by the two agencies opens a new chapter for the friendly relations between the two sides and he looks forward to strengthening mutual learning with Xinhua in the future and jointly establishing a long-term and stable cooperative relationship.