Xi congratulates Yoweri Museveni on re-election as president of Uganda

BEIJING | Xinhua | Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Yoweri Museveni on his re-election as president of Uganda.

Xi said in the message that China and Uganda, bound by a long-standing traditional friendship, have in recent years firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, delivered fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation across various fields, and maintained effective coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs.

President Museveni is an old friend of the Chinese people, Xi said, adding that Museveni has long been committed to promoting the development of China-Uganda relations, which the Chinese side highly appreciates.

Xi also noted that he attaches great importance to China-Uganda relations, and stands ready to work with Museveni to deepen political mutual trust, carry forward the traditional friendship, implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and promote the in-depth development of the China-Uganda comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, so as to better benefit the two peoples. ■