World’s richest man makes Shs9 trillion in one day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jeff Bezos broke the $100 billion (Approx. Shs364 trillion) mark for the first time on Nov.24 – one month after he officially became the richest man in the world.

Bezos, 53, had flirted with the top spot earlier in the year but inconsistent shares meant he didn’t push past Bill Gates to claim the crown properly until October, when he reached $90 billion.

Now he’s topped even that, making $100.3 billion off the back of pre-Black Friday excitement over Amazon’s discounts, Bloomberg reported.

He remains well ahead of Microsoft’s Bill Gates, who is on $88.9 billion, and third-place financial whiz Warren Buffett, who is worth $78.9 billion.