World Bank approves Sh180bn for Uganda to fight locusts

Djibouti

IDA Credit: $6 million equivalent

Maturity: 40 years Grace : 10 years

IDA Credit: $31.5 million equivalent

Maturity: 38 years Grace: 6 years

IDA Credit: $43 million equivalent

Maturity: 30 years Grace: 5 years

IDA Credit: $48 million equivalent

Maturity: 38 years Grace: 6 years

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Bank Group on Thursday announced that it has approved financing of $48m (Sh181 billion) to help Uganda fight an ongoing invasion of desert locusts.

Since February this year, at least 24 districts in 6 sub-regions of Uganda have been attacked by the locusts in areas of Acholi, Karamoja, Lango, Sebei, Teso and Bugisu.

The outbreak threatens the food security and livelihoods of millions of Ugandans, the World Bank said in a statement.

The money is just slightly below the $50m loan that Uganda had sought to borrow from the bank to deal with desert locusts. The country has already spent about sh20 billion on fighting locusts.