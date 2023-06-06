Works Ministry approves tarmacking of Kufu-Namisindwa road

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Works through the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), has decided to tarmac the 9-kilometer stretch of Kufu-Namisindwa road. This financial year, the Ministry allocated Shillings 20 billion for the construction of five bridges and the tarmacking of one kilometer of road from each bridge.

The project, which commenced in January and is scheduled to conclude in December of this year, aims to improve connectivity and transportation in the area. The announcement of the partial tarmacking initially raised concerns among leaders in Namisindwa district.

In response, two area legislators, Apollo Masika of Namisindwa County and his Bubulo East Counterpart, John Musila successfully lobbied the Ministry of Works to extend the tarmacking to cover the entire road, rather than just segments of it.

During a recent inspection of the ongoing works, Engineer Sharp Tumwine, who is overseeing the project on behalf of UNRA, stated that once the current phase is completed, they will resume work on the entire road with additional funding.

The Namisindwa Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Julie Namara, expressed her satisfaction with the decision to extend the tarmacking project. She emphasized that farmers from remote areas such as Mukoto, Buwabwala, and Tsekululu will benefit greatly, as they will be able to transport their agricultural produce to Mbale town more easily.

Presently, these farmers face significant challenges in delivering their goods to Mbale due to the poor condition of the road.

