Woman who spent six years in ICU suffered from five ailments

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Claire Kirabo, a mother of two who spent six years in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, succumbed to multiple medical conditions. Kirabo was referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital on August 18, 2020, after she reportedly fell from her bed at home, lost consciousness, and never fully recovered.

According to Dr. Deus Twesigye, the Acting Director of Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, doctors diagnosed Kirabo with five serious medical conditions, including neurogenic shock, anterior cord syndrome, brain stroke, interstitial lung disease and post-cardiac arrest syndrome. He said it took nearly two years of investigations and treatment before doctors concluded that Kirabo would require long-term intensive care.

Dr. Twesigye said the hospital eventually dedicated one ICU room to Kirabo because of the specialised care she required. He explained that she depended on feeding tubes for nutrition and breathing support because of complications arising from interstitial lung disease.

He said one of the biggest challenges was preparing Kirabo’s family for an indefinite stay in intensive care, prompting the hospital to assign counsellors to support them throughout the ordeal.

According to Dr. Twesigye, although the family met the cost of some specialised medicines and other personal needs, the hospital provided intensive care services free of charge, absorbing treatment costs estimated at more than UGX 1 billion.

Gloria Katushabe, the Nursing Officer in charge of the Intensive Care Unit, said Kirabo’s care involved a multidisciplinary team comprising physiotherapists, neurologists, speech therapists and critical care specialists. She said the coordinated approach enabled Kirabo to survive for years despite the severity of her condition.Kirabo’s father, Kamiri Gumisiriza, thanked the hospital for covering the enormous cost of her treatment. He said, however, that the family still struggled to meet daily expenses, including food, specialised medicines and hiring a wheelchair, spending between UGX 80,000 and UGX 140,000 each day.Kirabo was buried on Tuesday at Omukacucu in Kagongi, Mbarara District.