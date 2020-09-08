Woman burnt dead, boyfriend flees

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Rukungiri district are investigating the mysterious death of a 26-year-old woman in Kebisoni town council.

The deceased has been identified as Susan Ayebazibwe a resident of Kitunga village Kabingo Parish Buhunga Sub County in Rukungiri district who was found dead in her rented house.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesman told our reporter that the deceased has been staying in Kebisoni town with her boyfriend only identified as Amon and the two were seen together on Saturday evening of September 5th 2020.

On Sunday morning September 6th 2020, Ayebazibwe’s neighbor Mercy Asiimwe went to check on her but found the door locked and there was no response to her calls, which prompted her to call Amon who came and broke the door.

Maate noted that it was at this point that the residents found Susan burnt and dead and suspected the love bird Amon to have been behind the act since he fled the place.

The residents say that Amon, who has a wife in the village, quietly disappeared.

Maate added that Police did a postmortem and efforts are underway to hunt down the suspect who is currently on the run.

The case has since been registered at Rukungiri Central Police Station vide CRB 1662/2020.

URN