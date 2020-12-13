Woman, 84, killed after receiving sh100,000 under SAGE

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown assailants have killed an elderly woman in Rukungiri district shortly after receiving her stipend of Shillings 100,000 under the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE).

The deceased is 84-year-old Joy Nyinarubuga, a resident of Kajwamushana cell in Kicwamba parish Ruhinda sub-county in Rukungiri district.

Nyinarubuga is said to have returned home around mid-morning on Saturday shortly after receiving the money from Ruhinda sub-county headquarters.

Her grandchild heard her screaming that she was being around that she was being around midday.

The deceased’s daughter, Rovence Orikiriza, who had gone to Kajwamushana trading center to charge her phone, returned home only to find her mother lying in a pool of blood in her kitchen.

Orikiriza said that she immediately informed her brother, Elisam Barwegirira, who reported the matter at Ruhinda police post.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, says the deceased’s children including Rovence Orikiriza and Martin Bamwesiga have been arrested to help police investigations.

A case of murder has been entered at Rukungiri central police station vide CRB 2234/2020.

