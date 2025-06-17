Witness admits no evidence of CCTV tampering in Katanga murder case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The trial of businesswoman and widow Molly Katanga is ongoing at the High Court, with the 17th prosecution witness, a CCTV analyst, offering key testimony about missing footage from the crime scene.

Assistant Inspector of Police Emmanuel Odongo, a member of the Directorate of ICT at the National Command and Control Centre in Naguru, provided crucial information during his testimony. He stated that he had been called to assist in the investigation by retrieving footage from the private CCTV system at Katanga’s residence.

Odongo testified before Justice Rosette Comfort Kania that on the morning of November 2nd, at 7:45 AM, the CCTV system at the Katanga residence was switched off and only resumed recording several minutes after 8:00 AM. Consequently, footage showing Molly Katanga leaving the house to go to the hospital was unavailable. However, police CCTV cameras at Kinawataka and the IHK hospital junction later captured her being driven in a vehicle.

However, during cross-examination by Katanga’s defense lawyers, Odongo acknowledged that he did not find any evidence of tampering with the CCTV system.

He also could not confirm whether there had been a power outage in the area at the time. Furthermore, Odongo was unable to identify Molly Katanga in the vehicle he claimed transported her to IHK hospital, prompting the defense to question the credibility of his CCTV report.

In his report, Odongo referred to “movements up and down the stairs” at the Katanga residence. However, when pressed by the defense to identify the source of this information, specifically whether the stairs were visible in the footage referenced in his report, he was unable to provide a clear answer. This has raised doubts about the accuracy and reliability of the witness’s findings.

Henry Katanga died from a gunshot wound to his head at his home on Chwa 11 Road in Kampala.

Following his death, police arrested his widow, Molly Katanga, their two daughters Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanzi, the family’s househelp, Amanyire; and Bugolobi Medical nursing officer Charles Otai.