Wind of change blowing as Conservative CDU-CSU leads German federal election

February 24, 2025

Friedrich Merz, chairman of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union, takes a ballot at a polling station in Arnsberg, Germany, Feb. 23, 2025. German voters went to polls Sunday to decide the composition of the next Bundestag, the country’s lower house of parliament. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

BERLIN | Xinhua |  Germany’s conservative bloc, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), has taken the lead in the country’s 2025 federal election, according to exit polls released by broadcaster ARD on Sunday evening.

The exit polls show that CDU/CSU secured 29 percent of the vote, followed by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 19.5 percent and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) with 16 percent.

The Greens came in fourth with 13.5 percent, ahead of Die Linke with 8.5 percent.

The Free Democratic Party (FDP) and Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) are projected to receive 4.9 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.

The election will determine the composition of the next Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament.

The newly elected parliament will select Germany’s next chancellor following coalition negotiations among parties.  ■

