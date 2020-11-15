Willy Mayambala admits the overwhelming burden in presidential campaigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate Willy Mayambala has confessed that the journey taking him to Uganda’s top most office has become unbearable. According to Mayambala, he can no longer find transport means to go for his campaigns and is now turning to the public to fundraise for him.

Mayambala has been campaigning in some districts in central region since he was nominated and cleared by the Electoral Commission to canvas for votes. He told URN in an interview on Saturday evening taht among the burdens he is currently facing is paying off the company where he hired the vehicle he has been using since the campaigns begun, fueling it and printing campaign posters.

Apparently, Mayambala doesn’t have a single campaign poster and is currently taking selfies with voters as one of the ways to market himself.

His media coordinator, Jamaal Kareem has apologized to voters in some districts on behalf of his boss where they have failed to reach, saying it wasn’t intentional. Mayambala failed to make it to Wakiso and Sembabule districts where he was expected this week.

Mayambala has scheduled a fundraising campaign on Monday, November 16th, 2020 to raise money to facilitate his campaign activities. According to Jamaal, they expect various people including Mayambala’s friends, supporters and members of the general public to show up for the fundraising.

******

URN