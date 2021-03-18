Widow petitions High Court to order Kasango’s burial in Fort Portal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nice Bitarabeho Kasango, the widow of city lawyer Bob Kasango who died last month, has sued her mother in law for interfering in the burial arrangement of her deceased husband.

Through her lawyers of Mujurizi, Arinaitwe and Byamukama Advocates, Bitarabeho wants the Family Division of High Court to issue orders restraining her mother in law, Rosie Kabise from interfering with the burial of Kasango in Gweri village, Burahya County, Fort portal City in Kabarole District. Hearing has been set for March 23, 2021.

Bitarabeho contends that Uganda Prison Services released the deceased’s body to her as next of kin, a day after he died on February 27th 2021 due to heart-related complications.

She explains that she immediately started burial arrangements in Fort portal where they acquired land as husbands and wife and built a home.

Bitarabeho explains that together with their three children Samora Kasango, Stephanie Kasango and Ivan Kasango, they all along knew that the deceased wanted to be buried in Fort portal.

She says that they organised a vigil in Luzira ahead of the burial but the deceased’s mother, Rosie Kabise opposed the decision to bury her son at his law’s place, saying the body should be moved to her matrimonial home in Tororo district.

Bitarabeho says that they convened a meeting with all concerned relatives including Kasango’s mother, where they resolved to bury the deceased in Fort portal.

She explains that following the decision, they took the deceased’s body to All Saints Cathedral Nakasero for a requiem service where it was grabbed Kasango’s mother and his relatives and tried to forcefully transport it to Tororo without their consent.

Bitarabeho says that she then contacted the Uganda Police Force, which intercepted the body in Namugongo, a city suburb enroute to Tororo district.

According to the court records, the body has spent the last 15 days at A plus funeral home under tight police guard. Bitarabeho says that it is only fair and equitable for the authorities to release the body to her for burial.

According to sources in the judiciary, the suit was initially allocated to Justice, David Matovu, the head of the Family Division who recused himself since is personally known to the widow. The case has since been reallocated to Justice Lydia Mugambe.

By the time of his death, Kasango was serving a 16-year jail term in Luzira prisons for the theft of more than Shillings 15 billion meant for more than 6,000 pensioners.

