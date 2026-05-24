Four battle for NRM Speakership flag, 16 line up for Deputy

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The battle lines for the leadership of Uganda’s 12th Parliament have been officially drawn within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). This follows the closure of a rapid registration process for members wishing to contest for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Addressing the press after the closure of the exercise, Saturday, May 23, 2026, the Chairman of the NRM Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanga Odoi, revealed that four candidates have expressed interest in the Speakership flag, while a massive field of 16 contenders has emerged for the position of Deputy Speaker.

The declaration follows a directive from the party’s Central Executive Committee which sat on Friday, May 22, ordering the electoral body to open up expressions of interest exclusively for NRM members of the newly sworn-in 12th Parliament.

The race for the number-one legislative seat features heavyweight legislators alongside a controversial “independent” entry, while the deputy race has attracted a crowded field of eager cadres.

For Speakership, the West Budama County legislator and the PLU backed MP Jacob Marksons Oboth- Oboth, expressed interest alongside Dr. Asimwe Florence Akiiki, the District Woman MP of Masindi, Alion Yorke Odria, MP Aringa South in Yumbe District and Persis Namuganza of Bukono County in Namutumba district, whom the commission says will present her case differently, being ineligible. Namuganza won on independent ticket after failing to secure NRM flag.

Dr. Odoi clarified that while the party allowed her to submit her expression of interest, her eligibility remains a legal gray area that will be strictly determined by the party’s highest political organ.

“She came to express interest outside the rules. We have allowed this, and we are going to take it to CEC. She is an NRM-leaning independent,” Dr. Odoi explained. “The rules are clear: you must be an NRM flag-bearer in the 12th Parliament. But we shall be guided by the legal brains of the Central Executive Committee. If it was her oversight, we excuse her.”

For the deputy speaker race, Rose Obigah, District Woman MP for Terego, Catherine Lamwaka, District Woman MP of Omoro, Thomas Tayebwa, Ruhinda North, in Mitoma district, Susan Nakawuki Nsambu, from Mawokota South in Mpigi, Kuteesa Mary Kamuli, from Mwenge South in Kyenjonjo district, and Ogwang Patrick Obura, from Oyam South Constituency expressed interest.

The other contenders in the deputy race are James Kaberuka Ruugi, from Kinkizi West Constituency in Kanungu, Namara Dennis from Buyaga West Constituency in Kagadi, Lydia Wanyoto Mutende from Mbale City, Tibyaza Peace, representing the Women of Jinja District, Gashaija Shyaka Steven from Entebbe Municipality in Wakiso, Jackson Kafuuzi from Kyaka South in Kyegegwa, Tete Chelangat Evelyn from Bukwo District, Hillary Lokwang from the Ik Constituency of Kaboong district, Otto Edward Makmot from Agago District and General Tumukunde Henry Kakurugu representing Rukungiri Municipality.

The NRM is moving with frantic speed to consolidate its front before the national parliamentary vote on Monday. Dr. Odoi laid down a strict, back-to-back schedule for tomorrow, Sunday, which will decide the party’s official flag-bearers.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) is expected to sit at 9:00 AM to vet the candidates based on their CV summaries before the official NRM Parliamentary Caucus that will decide the party’s flag bearers for speaker and deputy.

Dr. Odoi emphasized that CEC holds total constitutional mandate over how the names will be presented to the caucus.

“If CEC says we are only taking two names- one for Speaker, another for Deputy- that is the mandate of CEC. If they say we are taking all of them to the caucus for election by lining up, it is also their mandate. The mandate of the NRM EC under Article 10 is simply to organize elections within the prty organs,” he noted.

With the official national election scheduled for Monday, May 25, where NRM flag-bearers will face off against any opposition or independent challengers on the floor of Parliament, the NRM camp remains firmly confident.

Dr. Odoi rallied the ruling party’s overwhelming majority to maintain discipline and deliver a crushing block vote.

“By today evening, the person holding the flag for NRM will be known. On Monday, our flag-bearers will be tussling it out with anyone who shows their head in Parliament. We are confident we shall win because numbers don’t lie. We have 372 flag-bearers who passed and are in Parliament. We urge them to vote as NRM in a single block and single file. The Speakership must remain in NRM.”