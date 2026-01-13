Why the Thursday 15 January 2026 poll is yet another test of citizenship

COMMENT | CRISPIN KAHERU | Uganda is, without doubt, the Pearl of Africa. But Ugandans also have a strange habit. We complain and lament about our politics, then boom; we speak in whispers on Election Day by staying home. We write passionate essays in WhatsApp groups about governance, then fail the simplest civic exam: showing up. We debate the present and the future like it is a radio talk show, then leave the final decision to a handful of people who actually queue on polling day.

On Thursday, 15 January 2026, Uganda votes. Not as a rumour. Not as a threat. As a national appointment. History, however, has a strict receptionist, no voter, no voice.

Here is the uncomfortable truth. In 2021, Uganda had 18,103,603 registered voters. That is a whole nation holding a pen and ballot. Yet turnout was around 57 percent. A country with a loud opinion became a country with a half-present signature. In 2016, registered voters were 15,277,198, with turnout at about 67.6 percent. Still imperfect, but a little stronger.

That drop is not just a statistic. It is a political transfer. It means decisions are made by fewer people, sometimes by your neighbour’s neighbour, while you remain a passionate spectator. Democracy is not only rule by the people. It is rule by the people who turn up, the people who show up when it matters most.

Let me speak plainly. Your vote matters because it is power in its cleanest form. It is small, peaceful, legal, and stubborn. It cannot be bribed after you have cast it. It cannot be negotiated on your behalf. It is the only weapon you hold that injures no one, yet can move an entire country. That is patriotism.

Patriotism is not just singing the anthem. It is not only saluting the flag or carrying it during election season. Patriotism is doing the basic civic work that keeps a country standing. It is showing up when the nation is counting.

That is why I often say this: if you love Uganda, never outsource Uganda. And if you are Pan-African at heart, understand this. Africa is not built by speeches or social media banter alone. Africa is built by citizens who participate. In this case, Pan-Africanism begins at the polling station in your village. The Africa we want is not a hashtag. It is a habit.

As Uganda heads to the polls on January 15, remember that elections shape how resources move. Roads. Health centres. Schools. Water. Jobs. Security. Taxes. In short, elections shape daily life. The price of soap can feel like political theory. The cost of fuel can feel like philosophy. But it all comes back to the leaders we choose to represent us in those policy spaces where we may not be.

Voting is your audit. It is your national performance review. It is the moment you say, “This I accept. This I reject. This I want improved.”

Even if your preferred candidate does not win, your vote still counts. It creates accountability. It leaves a record. It tells leaders, “We are watching, and we are many.”

Let me be practical. The ballot does not read minds. That is why the Electoral Commission is intensifying nationwide voter education ahead of the January 15 polls to reduce mistakes and invalid votes, including clear guidance on how to mark the ballot correctly.

The ballot paper has columns for names, photos, symbols, and a box for your mark. Use only the authorised mark: a tick or a thumbprint. Nothing else. Place the mark clearly inside the box corresponding to your chosen candidate. A mark outside that box, or crossing into another, can spoil your vote.

On polling day, the use of the Biometric Voter Verification Kit is mandatory. In simple terms, show up at your assigned polling station with your National ID or Voter Location Slip, follow procedure, and be patient. A queue is not a punishment. It is proof that citizens are present.

Ugandans can queue for many things, some meaningful, others less so. Yet when it comes to voting, where constitutional power resides, we suddenly develop back pain, bad weather, and urgent chores.

On Thursday, 15 January 2026, do not be a commentator. Be a participant. Wake up early. Dress simply. Go with patience. Vote with clarity. Remember that polling stations open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 4:00 p.m.

Let the story of Uganda be this: when the day came, we showed up. Not half of us. Not “those ones”. All of us who care. All of us who complain. All of us who dream. Because the future is not written by the loudest voices. It is written by the citizens who queue. And this time, Uganda, let us write boldly.

Crispin Kaheru is a Commissioner, Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC)

