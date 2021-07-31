Why Museveni relaxed lock-down measures

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | President Yoweri Museveni has said his decision lift many lockdown measures was based on the advice and modelling by the Uganda Planning Authority (NPA).

In his address to the nation Friday night, he said NPA predicted that if the country fully opens up, there will be 500 new cases per day averaging 2,000 cases per week and this would take the country to the third wave.

The second option was maintaining the lockdown which would see only 30 new cases averaging 246 new cases every week. However, this option would be devastating economically not only for Ugandans but also the economy at large.

The last option which the President adopted would be the partial reopening which would see an increase to 301 new cases per day which would eventually fall to 66 new cases per day by the 28th day. In the new measures, curfew time has been maintained at 7 pm to 5:30 a.m., except for security personnel and those authorized to move at night.

“The rest should be in their homes to avoid breaching of guidelines and thuggery under the cover of darkness. There would be too much socialization in the night and that is where the trouble will be,” Museveni said.

However, places of worship will remain closed until after 60 days when the decision will be reviewed. And for virtual religious services that have been allowed, they have been restricted to only 10 people while outdoor sports activities are allowed without spectators and under strict SOPs. However indoor sports activities including gyms and pool table remains closed.

Also to remain closed are gaming, betting, cinema, casinos, concerts, bars, saunas, and steam baths. Also banned are seasonal markets, mobile markets, conferences, workshops and seminars unless with permission from the ministry of health. This decision will be reviewed after 42 days.

Schools are also to also remain closed until learners between the age of 12 and 18 have been fully vaccinated. However, the president said the Ministry of Health working with that of education should work out modalities to see medical schools opening. For the public and formal sectors, staff levels have been revised from 10 to 20 per cent.

“If these measures are adopted we can avoid the third wave and maybe we shall have already vaccinated our people or got a drug,” Museveni said

He also announced that government will avail a Shs100Bn facility to support medium and small scale industries.

FULL LIST OF MEASURES

S/N THE ISSUE DIRECTIVE 1. Curfew time was set at 1900Hrs to 0530 Hrs. • Curfew time is maintained at 1900Hrs to 0530 Hrs. All persons except security personnel on duty and those authorized to move should be in their homes. • This is intended to avoid breaching of guidelines, SOPs and thuggery under the cover of darkness. 2. Boda-Bodas movement was restricted to 1700hrs and only allowed to carry cargo • Boda-Bodas are now allowed to move up to 1800hrs. Beyond 1800hrs, no Boda-Bodas should be on the road. • They are now allowed to carry one passenger at a time or cargo. • They should strictly maintain SOPs. Wearing a mask is a MUST for both the rider and passenger. • The Boda-Boda Associations are directed to regulate themselves. • Failure to comply, this directive will be reversed to the earlier position. 3. Kikuubo was closed Kikuubo should open under the following conditions: • All kiosks within corridors of buildings should be removed for purposes of decongesting pathways. • Roadside vending within Kikuubo is banned. These will be relocated to alternative venues where vending is permitted by KCCA. • Kikuubo should remain a wholesale trading centre. • The Ministers for Kampala, RCC, KCCA and enforcement agencies to ensure compliance. • Manufacturers, wholesalers and traders should open outlets in the various towns and business centres in the outskirts of the Central Business District. • Traders should adapt to ecommerce. 4. Malls, arcades and other business centers were closed • These can open and must strictly follow these guidelines: – Compliance to all SOPs – Presence of compliance officers is a MUST. – Corridors and access ways have to be clear – Adequate lighting and ventilation. – Dedicated entry and exit – Install CCTV cameras where they are absent. – Proper hygiene and sanitation facilities. – Registration of shop owners and attendants is a MUST. Only those arcades that conform to the above guidelines will be allowed to open. In addition, failure to conform to any of the above will lead to closure. 5. Burials were restricted to a maximum of 20 people. • This should be maintained until the population is sufficiently vaccinated. 6. Weddings were restricted to a maximum of 20 people. • This should be maintained until the population is sufficiently vaccinated. 7. Places of worship were closed. • This should be maintained as closed and will be reviewed after another 60 days. • Alternative means of worship i.e. online, radio and TVs are instead encouraged. • A maximum of 10 leaders are allowed to lead the virtual prayers. 8. Outdoor sports events were allowed with restrictions • The International and local accredited sports events are allowed under strict observance of SOPs (no spectators, mandatory testing of players and officials within 72 hours of the event). • Outdoor individual sport activities are allowed under strict observance of SOPs. • Indoor sports activities including gyms, pool tables remain closed. • Gaming and betting remain closed • Casinos, theaters and Cinemas including Bibanda remain closed. • Performing artistes, concerts and comedians are advised to perform virtually. These measures shall be reviewed after 42 days. 9. Bars were closed • Bars remain closed and the enforcement agencies are directed to arrest and charge both revellers and owners who breach this directive. 10. Restaurants were allowed to operate under strict observance of SOPs • These should remain open under strict observance of SOPs. 11. Salons were allowed to operate under strict observance of SOPs • These should be opened under strict observance of SOPs and guidelines. 12. Saunas and Steam bath were closed • These should remain closed. 13. All schools were closed • Schools will remain closed until sufficient vaccination of the eligible population and children aged 12-18 years old has taken place • The Ministry of Education and Sports/ National Council for Higher Education and Ministry of Health should meet and plan for the possibility of a safe reopening of medical schools. • Learning should continue virtually • Ministry of Education and Sports will provide learning materials to learners 14. Reduction to 10% of Noncore staff in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other formal sectors. i.e. lawyers, auditors etc • MDAs and other formal sectors may operate at a maximum of 30% in a rotational manner. • MDAs and other formal sectors must have compliance officers to enforce SOPs. 15. InterDistrict travel by private vehicles was banned but registered • Private vehicles are now allowed to move across district borders carrying a maximum of 3 persons including the driver. tourists’ vehicles were allowed to move • Registered tourists’ vehicles should continue to move to their destinations and designated places. • Enforcement agencies and the task forces at all levels to ensure compliance. • Ministry of Health should on a bi-weekly basis flag the high-risk districts for restrictive control actions. 16. Movement in and out of the country through the airport was allowed. • Entebbe International Airport will remain open. • Ministry of Health, Immigration services, Port health and other Agencies of Government to ensure compliance to the existing guidelines such as testing, isolation etc. • UPDF medical services are directed to oversee the management of COVID-19 screening processes at Entebbe International Airport leading to secure entry and exit. • Online visa management systems be maintained. 17. Movement of cargo trucks through the land border points of entry was allowed • Cargo trucks are still allowed to move in and out of the country with a maximum of two people (driver and turn man). • Drivers should possess a negative COVID-19 test result and be allowed to move. 18. Public transport was banned • Public transport will open at strictly 50% capacity effective Monday, 2nd August 2021. This will be reviewed every after 2 weeks. • Taxi and bus owners’ associations must ensure adherence to this directive by their members as part of self-regulation by the appropriate associations. • There must be no air conditioning in all public transport • There must be strict adherence to the detailed SOPs and guidelines as laid out by Ministry of Works and Transport • The Public Transport Associations are directed to regulate themselves. • Failure to comply, this directive will be reversed to the earlier position. 19. Food Markets were open • These should remain open but maintain strict observance of SOPs. 20. Seasonal markets were closed • These should remain closed. 21. Conferences, workshops and seminars were banned. • These remain banned except with explicit permission from the Ministry of Health and related MDAs. • Numbers will be restricted and testing will be carried out. 22. The Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC), working together with the Technical Intersectoral Committee (TISC) were directed to closely monitor the compliance and enforcement of these directives. • JIC and TISC are directed to continue coordinating, monitoring and enforcing compliance to these directives. • TISC to create regional and district operations rooms to oversee the enforcement of SOPs.