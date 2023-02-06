Why Kasese school administrators, parents want gov’t to introduce fees ceiling

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | School administrators and parents in Kasese district are proposing to government to consider putting up a school fees ceiling rather than stopping schools from increasing learner’s fees.

They argue that the “directive” stopping schools from increasing fees does not put into context the fact that there are schools already charging high amounts of fees against those, especially in the rural areas where parents are paying very little fees.

Administrators note that there are many reasons why schools increase fees and such a “directive” could see a decline in services in many schools, especially those that do not depend on government support.

They say that at the moment the issue of school fees should be left between parents and the school administrators. Speaking at the release of results for the 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), the minister for Education and Sports, Janet Museveni said that the cabinet had guided the ministry that all schools must maintain the fees structure for the third term of 2022.

Robert Bariho, the head teacher of Standard High School in Nyamwamba division argued that it is unfair to stop schools that are charging little money from increasing fees and yet there are many schools offering the same services across the country that are charging parents over one million shillings.

He added that stopping schools that are trying to grow from reasonably increasing fees will eventually affect their standards, emphasizing that the issue of increasing fees should be out of consensus between administrators and their parents.

Similarly, Gerald Ayebale, the headteacher Excel Preparatory primary school in Kamulikwizi cell said the directive of the ministry doesn’t favor private schools that have to deal with the increasing cost of running the institutions.

Ayebale thinks that for this directive to work the government must come out and support private schools with enough items such as sanitary equipment to reduce on the overhead cost of operation.

Rabson Mugume, the school headteacher Cream Land Junior in Kisagazi-Umoja cell said such decisions that concern management of schools must be done in consultation with school administrators.

He prays that the government considers taking over some of the teachers in private schools onto its payroll to reduce on the financial pressure private schools are enduring.

Nakacwa Lamulate Muzamilu, the director Nyakasanga infant said they have not increased fees, aware that parents are also struggling but says increasing fees will be unavoidable in the coming school terms.

She notes that the cost of running private schools is high and yet administrators entirely depend on fees.

And Steven Owamazima, the director Universal Model said without the government setting up a ceiling on the maximum parents should pay, it becomes unfair to impose restrictions stop those schools charging low fees from increasing.

Pastor Micheal Senyonga, wants the ministry to also interest themselves in regulating extra items that are being demanded by schools.

He believes putting up a maximum figure of fees across the board would save parents from being exploited.

Scovia Biira, a parent from Kizungu cell in Kasese town, wants government to have clear policies on how schools can increase fees and under what circumstances.

She noted that parents are no longer in control of how much they should pay because most schools only issue circulars without consulting them.

