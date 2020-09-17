Why Kanye West ‘urinated’

Chicago, US | THE INDEPENDENT | “Trust me … I WON’T STOP” said Kanye West as he shared a video on Twitter showing someone urinating on a Grammy award.

This was minutes after he launched a barrage of messages criticising the record industry and vowing to battle their unfairness.

!ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE,” he tweeted, adding that “90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying.”

The ever controversial West suffers from bipolar disorder and has now again stirred his fans with a video in which one of West’s 21 Grammy awards is being urinated on.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

The video is apparently aimed at changing the terms of artists in the music industry.

Kanye West is a Grammy Award-winning rapper and record producer and fashion designer. Outspoken and prone to controversy, he became additional celebrity fodder with his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

