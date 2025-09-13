Why did Israel launch a strike in Doha?

DOHA, QATAR | Xinhua | Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group.

The strike took place as Hamas negotiators were discussing a ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States. The strike drew swift condemnation from Qatar, a key mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that hosts Hamas’ political bureau, and from other countries and organizations, including Egypt, Jordan and the Arab League.

What consequences will the attack bring about? Why did Israel choose to strike in Doha? And will Qatar’s role as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict be undermined?

IMPACT OF STRIKE

According to Hamas sources, the group’s leaders survived the attack, though several family members and aides of Hamas leaders were killed. Qatar’s Interior Ministry confirmed that one security officer died and several others were wounded.

The strike occurred in Doha’s diplomatic district, a densely populated area surrounded by schools and residential blocks. Residents expressed shock and fear following the strike.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, calling it a serious threat to the security of Qatari citizens and residents.

The attack drew swift international condemnation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike as a “flagrant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty. “All parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it.”

Saudi Arabia also criticized what it called continued Israeli violations in the region, citing recent strikes in Syria’s Homs and Latakia governorates as breaches of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the Doha strike as “extremely dangerous, criminal and in violation of the UN Charter,” saying it was part of Israel’s “continued crimes” against international law.

Other countries and organizations, including Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye, and the Arab League, also rushed to condemn the Israeli attacks.

Steven Wright, a professor at Qatar’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University, told Xinhua that Israel’s action was “shocking, reckless and a flagrant violation of international law,” portraying Israel as a “rogue state with no interest in peace.”

Khalid Ahmed, associate professor of political science at Qatar University, said that Israel, backed by the United States, continues to behave like a “bully” indifferent to regional security, warning that “such hegemonic acts will only bring further instability to the region.”

WHY DOHA?

Analysts believe that the strike aimed to target Hamas leaders, undermine their decision-making capacity, and gain leverage in ceasefire talks.

Kheir Diabat, a professor from the International Affairs Department of Qatar University, told Xinhua that Israel sought to “eliminate Hamas and exclude them from the decision-making process, paving the way for a deal with a Palestinian side more willing to accept Israeli conditions.”

Eyal Zisser, vice rector of Tel Aviv University and a Middle East affairs expert, said the strike aimed to “settle the account” with Hamas leaders, noting that Israel has vowed to punish all those involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack wherever they are.

Regarding the possible U.S. involvement in the strike, a White House official told Al Jazeera that Washington “was informed of the operation targeting Hamas officials in Qatar.” The United States, which designated Qatar a major non-NATO ally, maintains close ties with Qatar.

Steven Wright noted that all eyes are now on Washington and any U.S. decisions at this juncture will define its future path and relations in the region.

QATAR’S MEDIATOR ROLE UNDER PRESSURE

Qatar has long played a central role in mediating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, hosting Hamas offices and facilitating talks with multiple parties. However, the Doha strike has now placed both the country’s security and diplomatic environment under strain.

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Tuesday that Qatar will adopt a “comprehensive” approach to respond to the Israeli strike on Doha earlier in the day and deter future attacks.

Mediation on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange in Gaza will continue, but no talks are underway currently after Israel’s Doha strike, he added.

Analysts say the attack will increase pressure on Qatar’s role as a mediator, though it is unlikely to abandon its efforts. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has pledged that it will not tolerate threats to the country’s sovereignty and security.

Palestinian political analyst Hussam Al-Dajani told Xinhua that the strike could have serious legal and political consequences for Israel, noting that Qatar may use the incident to rally international support, leveraging diplomatic and legal channels to push for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which calls for an end to the conflict and Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza. ■