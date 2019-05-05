Why Bamasaba clan heads say they have ‘impeached’ Umuukuka

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eighteen Bamasaba clan leaders have passed a vote of no confidence in their cultural leader, Bob Mushikori.

The motion to move a vote of no confidence in the Umukuuka was moved by Michael Wabalayi, the representative of Bukonde clan on Friday evening at Lukhobo hall in Mbale district. The dismissal of Mushikori was however declared null and void by another section of the Bamasaba.

Wabalayi accused the Mushikori of leading a controversial social life and playing divide and rule when he moved to Kenya on April 13,2019 and denounced the relevancy of the cultural council despite advice from Gender and Culture Minister against discussing the affairs of the institution In Kenya.

A delegate from Lago clan in Bulambuli district accused Mushikori of distancing him from his subjects. Richard Wambedde, the Publicity Chairperson Inzu Ya Masaba cultural institution, says they decided to move a vote of no confidence in Mushikori for ignoring several summons to appear before the clan heads to defend himself against numerous allegations directed at him.

According to Wambedde, Mushikori is accused among others “excessive drinking, and dating minors” plus allegedly failing to account for Shillings 100 million given to the cultural institution by State House last year to organise the Imbalu launching ceremony at Mutoto cultural site.

Wambedde says the clan heads have tasked Mbale LC V Chairperson, Ely Bernard Mujasi to temporally close the building hosting the cultural institution since it belongs to Mbale district local government.

However, Erick Mukhwana, the Information, Communication and Technology Ministry at Masaba Cultural Institution, describes the dismissal of Mushikori as null and void.

According to Mukhwana, the General Assembly that sacked Mushikori wasn’t convened in disregard of the constitutional of Masaba Cultural Institution, which requires that the General Assembly should be convened by the Secretary General.

He also dismissed all the allegations leveled against Mushikori, saying they are fueled by the former speaker who was thrown out by the General Assembly held in Bungoma Kenya.

Just last month, the Bamasaba General Assembly relieved Nelson Wedaira, the speaker of the cultural assembly of his duties for allegedly inciting clan heads against Mushikori.

****

URN