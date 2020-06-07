WHO study recommends use of three layered fabric masks

Kampala, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | Fabric masks need to have three layers to provide users sufficient protection against Corona Virus disease infection, a new study by the World Health Organisation has revealed. Findings from the study show that one or double layered masks don’t offer as high protection as the three layered masks.

According to WHO, each layer of the fabric mask needs to be made from a different material to enable proper air filtering. It recommends the use of water resistant material such as polyester for the outer material; the second layer should act like a filter made from polypropylene while the inner most fabric such as cotton should be able to absorb water.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 Technical Leader at WHO says the new guidelines on masks should be followed because they offer better protection against COVID-19. She says the three layered mask can provide a better mechanistic barrier that stops the infection of people by aerosols.

While making mask at home, Van Kerkhove says people need to avoid materials like silk or those that are stretchy or porous. Finding of a study published in the Lancet medical journal last week and funded by WHO on the effectiveness of masks and social distancing reducing the risk of COVID-19 infections found that there was a 3 percent possibility of someone being infected while wearing a fabric mask.

Previously, countries like Uganda advised citizens to use two layered masks with the inner part of the mask acting as a filter. Dr David Musoke, a member of the COVID-19 Scientific Committee, says the use of a double layered mask provides better protection against the disease compared to one layered masks that are being sold by many vendors in the country.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director General says there is need for proper mask hygiene, arguing once used inappropriately masks could spread disease instead of offering protection.

According to WHO, one is encouraged to wash their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol based hand rub or sanitizer before wearing a masks.

The mask should also be inspected to ensure it is clean and doesn’t have any holes before use. While wearing a mask, it should be placed on the nose and mouth and fastened behind the ear.

