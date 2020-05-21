WHO deploys 2 physicians at Gulu hospital

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Health Organisation – WHO will dispatch two physicians to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital to boost the fight against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 case management team headed by Dr Paska Apiyo is overstretched and the WHO reinforcement is expected to boost their effort in healthcare delivery.

Dr James Elima, the hospital director lauded the intervention adding that the two physicians are expected to complement the work of Dr Apiyo, who is the only physician at the treatment centre.

Dr Elima contends that the hospital is creating a new isolation centre and intensive care unit (ICU) for the 10 ventilators being delivered by the Ministry of Health which will require more human resource capacity.

The District Health Officer, Yoweri Idiba explains that with only Dr Apiyo doing all COVID-19 case management at the hospital, the WHO backup will relieve the work pressure on her.

Janani Bishop Loum, the in-charge of the Public Health Department at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, in his COVID-19 situation report revealed that they have so far responded to 1,494 alerts as of May 19.

Currently, the hospital is treating 14 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 patients.

