When Every School Day is a Journey: The story of Geria Cosmos

Arua, Uganda | URN | In Awika Village, Omoo Parish in Arivu Sub-county, Arua District, five-year-old Geria Cosmos begins each school day long before lessons start. For Geria, a Top Class pupil at Amazu Nursery School, going to school is not as simple as walking out of the door. Born with a physical disability that affects his legs, he cannot stand or walk like other children. Instead, he moves by crawling on his knees, and when he is in a hurry or playing, he sometimes uses his hands to push himself along.

Every morning, his journey to school is the same—and it is anything but easy. He lives nearly three kilometres from school, a distance made even more difficult by rough roads and a stream that must be crossed along the way. Because there is no wheelchair, his mother and other family members carry him to and from school each day. They have done this for the past three years, determined not to let his condition stand in the way of his education.

Geria is the youngest of seven children. He is also the only one in the family living with this condition. Despite the physical challenges, he remains a cheerful and active child. During a home visit by Uganda Radio Network (URN), he was seen happily playing with toy cars he had made himself and small balls. Even without the ability to run or walk, he finds his own way of joining in games, often moving around on his knees while using his hands to play.

He says he enjoys being with his friends, both at school and at home, because they understand him and include him in their activities—even though he cannot move long distances as they do. His mother, Angujeru Celina, speaks about him with both pride and concern. She explains that Geria requires constant attention, especially whenever he has to move from one place to another.

“He was just born with this condition. He is a very active boy and even plays games like football using his hands. The only challenge is that he must always be carried, especially when going to and from school,” she says. Physically, Geria’s legs are the same size as those of other children his age, but they are curled backward, preventing him from placing his feet on the ground.

As a result, he depends entirely on his knees for movement. The family has not yet accessed a medical assessment to fully understand his condition or explore possible treatment options. About two years ago, an organisation promised to provide a wheelchair after the family travelled to Bidibidi in Yumbe District, but that promise has not been fulfilled.

His father, Fetia Dan, worries about the health risks associated with his son’s condition, especially because he uses his hands to crawl and play, and then uses the same hands when eating. “Our major concern is that he uses his hands to move and play around. There is a risk of contracting diseases because he touches many things in the environment, which is not always clean,” he says.

At Amazu Nursery School, Geria is known not for his disability, but for his determination and performance. Teachers describe him as an active learner who performs well in class and participates in outdoor activities. He interacts freely with his classmates and is always willing to help during lessons and play.

However, challenges remain within the school environment. The Head Caregiver, Lenia Ruth, acknowledges that the school does not have specialised sanitation facilities for learners with disabilities, forcing Geria to use the same toilets as other pupils.

Despite these challenges, Geria continues to attend school regularly, carried each day by his family, who are determined to keep him learning. Community leaders have now joined the call for support. Afayo Mungu Emmanuel, the area councillor of Omoo Parish in Arivu Sub-County, says efforts are underway to help the family secure a wheelchair and ease the burden of the daily journey to school.

Geria joined Amazu Nursery School in 2024 as a Baby Class pupil and has steadily progressed to Middle Class and now Top Class, performing well throughout. Through it all, one thing has remained constant—he has never missed school for long, thanks to the daily sacrifice of those who carry him there. For Geria, education is not just a goal. It is a daily journey of resilience, carried—quite literally—by love, hope, and determination.