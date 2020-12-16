What you should know about new deputy IGP Maj Gen Paul Lokech

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has today dropped Maj Gen Stephen Muzeeyi Sabiiti from the position of deputy Inspector General of Police replacing him with Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

Sabiiti was appointed to deputise Martin Ochola on March 4, 2018 when Museveni sacked the then IGP Gen Edward Kale Kayihura and elevated Ochola who was his deputy to IGP.

Maj Gen Lokech has been serving in South Sudan where he was deployed in November last year. Gen Lokech was sent to South Sudan to monitor on behalf of the guarantors the South Sudan peace process, the assembling, screening, demobilization and integration of the armed forces of South Sudan.

Maj Gen Lokech comes into Uganda police force with a wealth of experience in leadership, administration and command. Lokech is one of the commanders credited for breaking the back of Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia when he was commander of UPDF contingent between 2011 and 2012.

Because of his relentless confrontation with Al-Shabaab insurgents and capturing key historical places like the Red Mosque in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, the then Brigadier Lokech was nicknamed the ‘Lion of Mogadishu’.

Museveni between 2017 to 2018 redeployed Lokech to Somalia still as UPDF contingent commander and when he returned, he promoted him to the rank of Maj General. He immediately posted him to Jinja to command the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre.

Gen Lokech till recently was Chief of Staff of Uganda People’s Defence Air Force –UPDAF. He previously served as part of the commanders of Uganda’s peace-keeping forces in South Sudan. The two-star General was part and parcel of Operation Safe Haven where UPDF extremely went offensive on rebels of Allied Democratic Front-ADF who were being commanded by now incarcerated Jamil Mukulu. The ADF was still based in the Democratic Republic of Congo- DRC.

Maj Gen Lokech also commanded UPDF Second Division which is based in Mbarara at Makenke barracks. Other places where Maj Gen Lokech was deployed include Russia where he was Uganda’s Defence Attaché.

Nevertheless, Maj Gen Lokech was in May this year on the spot for assaulting Kira Division traffic commander, Ruth Kyobutungi. Trouble started when ASP Kyobutungi stopped and reprimanded Lokech for driving on the road shoulder along Kireka-Kyaliwajjala road.

The scuffle ensued near Club Agenda 2000 and the general lost his coo, slapping the female traffic commander. It took the intervention of Kampala Metropolitan police commander Moses Kafeero to solve the matter as ASP Kyobutungi threatened to sue the General.

