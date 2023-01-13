WFP, Gulu university partner to improve food productivity among refugees

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Food Programme (WFP) to improve food productivity among refugees and the host communities in the Northern Region.

The MoU was signed on Thursday between the WFP delegation headed by the Country Representative Abdirahman Meygag and Professor George Openjuru Ladaah, the Vice Chancellor of Gulu University.

Through the agreement, Gulu University`s Faculty of Agriculture, Business Administration, and Peace and Strategic Studies will conduct research, training, and skilling of refugees and host communities on the improvement of agricultural productivity, training on agricultural entrepreneurship, and post-harvest handling among other good farming practices.

While signing the agreement, Openjuru said that they intend to improve the livelihood of refugees and host communities by ensuring food security, enhancing individual productivity, good education and health, and less dependency through skilling for production.

He added that Gulu University would use students and experts from the respective faculties to carry out research, training, and undertake placements in the refugee settlements.

Meygag told URN that they seek to address the dwindling assistance to refugees through different initiatives including using academia and knowledge.

The partnership is open and seeks to support an estimated more than 1.5 million refugees in the Acholi and West Nile sub-regions.

