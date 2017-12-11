THIS WEEK: South Sudan buys surveillance cameras to curb crime

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Dec.04, the government of South Sudan launched a drone security system in the capital Juba to curb crime in the war torn country.

Speaking at the launch, President Salva Kiir said with the new security system involving two drones and 11 cameras installed at different spots in the city it will be safe for everybody residing there.

Kfir Shilder, a project manager at Global Group, the Israeli company behind the project, said the surveillance system had 11 cameras installed in Juba and two drones. It would eventually be rolled out across the town.

“Those who snatch things in the streets can now be traced, they cannot get away from their crime”, he said pointing out that recently people have been killed and their valuables taken by robbers who sometimes camouflage as security operatives.

He said now with the drones, pictures can be zoomed in and out and can tell if there’s a criminal suspect hiding somewhere or running.

The project handled by the Israeli company Global Group is said to have cost millions of dollars and will be extended to other parts of the country as more than a hundred more cameras are yet to be installed.

The country has suffered high crime rates arising from a civil war for more four years something that has driven the six year old country into an economic and political crisis.