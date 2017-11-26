THIS WEEK: Museveni attends Kabarole age limit meeting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On invitation by the Burahya county legislator Margret Muhanga Mugisa, President Museveni on Nov.16 attended a meeting aimed at rallying people to support amendment of article 102(b) of the constitution that seeks to remove presidential age limits from the current 35 to 75 years.

John Kusemererwa the district NRM chairperson told journalists that the president’s presence in the district known to be their party stronghold but now divided over the bill is anticipated give them (local leaders) a boast for they have been facing a challenge of convincing people who have been lured into opposing the amendment.

Already the district woman MP Sylvia Rwabwogo who is in parliament on an NRM ticket has already declared that her supporters are against the bill.

Also Alex Ruhunda the MP for Fort Portal Municipality, the biggest constituency in the district has resisted the amendment. In addition to these popular Bishop Robert Muhiirwa has referred to the bill as being blasphemous.

However, before the president visited, constitutional affairs Minister and NRM historical Kahinda Otafiire was also in the district to rally support for the bill only to face resistance from charged voters who attended the meeting held in Fort Portal town.