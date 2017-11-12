THIS WEEK: Munyagwa pulls out of FDC presidential race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kawempe South Member of Parliament Mubarak Munyagwa on Nov.02 pulled out of the race for president of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party less than two weeks to polls.

Munyagwa who attended a rally of his competitor and former Kumi Municipality legislator Patrick Oboi Amuriat in Eastern Uganda said he had stopped campaigning and resorted to garnering support for his colleague.

“I am going to write to the party electoral commission to inform them of my stand. I’ve realized that Amuriat is more senior and can take the party forward”, Munyagwa who has never held any rally since July when campaigns officially started said.

Now, when delegates converge at Namboole stadium in Kampala for the Delegates’ Conference on Nov.24, they will be choosing either incumbent Mugisha Muntu, his close competitor Patrick Amuriat or the two other less popular candidates – Dan Matsiko and Moses Byamugisha.