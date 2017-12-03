THIS WEEK: MTN Foundation donates 100 beds to KCCA hospitals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Nov. 27, MTN Foundation donated 100 beds to nine health centers under the jurisdiction of the Kampala City Council Authority.

The beds and amenities including mattresses, bed sheets, blankets and mosquito nets were handed over to Jennifer Musisi, the executive director, KCCA by Anthony Katamba, the general manager, Corporate Services MTN Uganda on behalf of the CEO Wim Vanhelleputte, at Kawaala Health Center.

“This donation will go a long way in addressing the shortage of beds in the health centers around the city. Access to beds is essential in ensuring quality healthcare for Ugandans,” he said.

According to a 2012 report from Human Rights Network Uganda (HURINET-U) on the state of regional referral hospitals in Uganda, most facilities and equipment including bed in these hospitals countrywide are in a state of disrepair.

Musisi thanked MTN for the donation saying the role of private sector is not only to make money, create jobs and pay taxes but also participate in initiatives that improves service delivery.