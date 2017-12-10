THIS WEEK: Makerere’s Nawangwe urges on architecture

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Barnabas Nawangwe, a Ugandan architect and Vice Chancellor of Makerere University has urged government and other relevant players to make good policies regarding architecture in the country to drive meaningful growth in the construction sector.

Nawangwe, who was speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Uganda Society of Architects at Pearl of Africa Hotel on Dec. 01 in Kampala, said the current shoddy work and collapsing of buildings in the country is attributed to weak regulation and monitoring of works done by among other players – Architects.

“The problem is that we have many unqualified architects doing work for the qualified,” Nawangwe said.

He urged relevant authorities to partner with the association of Architects in Uganda to deal with this challenge.

He applauded key partners like Sadolin that sponsored the AGM with Shs 50 million, saying such goodwill from private companies would increase the number of good quality architects in Uganda from the current 400 to more.

Deon Nieuwoudt, the planning and execution manager at the Dutch based AkzoNobel Coatings International BV, which owns the Sadolin brand name in Uganda, said the company, funded the meeting so as to pave way for election of new leaders of the association that would steer the growth of the profession and construction sector “where we belong.”