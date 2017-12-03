Sunday , December 3 2017
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / THIS WEEK: Kasese marks a year after deadly attacks

THIS WEEK: Kasese marks a year after deadly attacks

The Independent December 3, 2017 In The Magazine Leave a comment 112 Views

Police Officers in Kasese

THIS WEEK: Kasese marks a year after deadly attacks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Omusinga of Rwenzururu Charles Wesley Mumbere is still under house arrest in Kampala, one year later after the army raided his palace in Kasese leaving more than a hundred dead, others injured and some in prison. On Nov.26, people of Kasese made preparations to mark the day that they named ‘Black Monday’ but activities were halted as security operatives were deployed in key spots in the area to disperse any unlawful assemblies. In the end the police shot dead one and six others were arrested. These according to the Rwenzori East Police Commander Julius Twinomujuni were mobilizing people to assembly at Rwenzori square for a demonstration.

Meanwhile the king was barred from returning to Kasese and his Buhikira palace remains cordoned off by security as a scene of crime.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved