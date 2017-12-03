THIS WEEK: Kasese marks a year after deadly attacks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Omusinga of Rwenzururu Charles Wesley Mumbere is still under house arrest in Kampala, one year later after the army raided his palace in Kasese leaving more than a hundred dead, others injured and some in prison. On Nov.26, people of Kasese made preparations to mark the day that they named ‘Black Monday’ but activities were halted as security operatives were deployed in key spots in the area to disperse any unlawful assemblies. In the end the police shot dead one and six others were arrested. These according to the Rwenzori East Police Commander Julius Twinomujuni were mobilizing people to assembly at Rwenzori square for a demonstration.

Meanwhile the king was barred from returning to Kasese and his Buhikira palace remains cordoned off by security as a scene of crime.