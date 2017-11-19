THIS WEEK: Father Kibuuka ordained bishop of Orthodox Church

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A move that angered clerics in the Catholic Church, Father Jacinto Kibuuka was on Nov.12 ordained as the first bishop of the antiochian central and Eastern Orthodox Church at his MAMRE International Prayer Centre in Namugongo.

The event graced by Orthodox Church Bishops from neighboring Kenya, DRC, Cameroon and Canada in addition to Ministers from the central government was however condemned by the catholic church whereby in a statement before the event clarifying that Kibuuka is doesn’t belong to the antiochian catholic church presided over by His Beatitude Moran Mor Ignatius Joseph III Jonan for anyone to cross over they need permission of the pope. Rev. John Baptist Odama the chairman of Uganda Episcopal Conference said the similarity of Kibuuka’s group liturgy to the Roman rite is wrong as no genuine eastern Catholic rite uses vestments of the Catholic Roman rite.

Kibuuka was excommunicated from the Catholic Church last year. His new segment is estimated to have a following of about 1.8million followers.