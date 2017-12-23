THIS WEEK: Court throws out Basalirwa, Bwanika petition on age limit bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Politicians Asuman Basalirwa of the opposition JEEMA party, former Rubaga legislator John Ken Lukyamuzi and former presidential candidate Abed Bwanika last week run to Court seeking an order to stop parliament from discussing the intended amendment of Article102(b) of the constitution regarding the lifting of the presidential age limit without first consulting citizens through a referendum. On his part, Bwanika who has been collecting signatures to support the need for a referendum said he was frustrated when police confiscated some of the forms and that apart from that he suffered terrible delays by the Electoral Commission whereby they took four months to reply his application that he lodged in June.

However, high court assistant Registrar Joy Kabagye on Dec.15 dismissed the application saying by parliament discussing the bill they are not violating any rule of procedure. The registrar said other than affecting parliament, the dispute is between Electoral Commission and the applicant arising from the refusal by the elections body to accept electronic signatures and the delays.