THIS WEEK: Committee concludes age – limit consultations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament chaired by West Budama South MP Jacob Oboth Oboth has concluded its hearings with its final witness being president Museveni who is seen to be the direct beneficiary of amending article 102(b) of the constitution to lift presidential age limits from the current 35 to 75 years.

Speaking on the eve of the Dec.05 committee meeting at state house in Entebbe, Oboth said the members are already drafting the findings in a report that will be presented in parliament soon.

Oboth who noted that they couldn’t speak to every one even though different people expressed interest in appearing before the committee said of all the candidates who took part in the 2016 presidential election, only Prof Venansius Baryamureeba honored their invitation for their views to be heard on the issue.

But, as the committee was preparing for the final hearing, some members especially those opposing the amendment declared that they wouldn’t attend anticipating that the president will just lecture them on why amending the bill to extend his grip on power is important.

Legislator Mathias Mpuuga who held this view went ahead to say that some colleagues on the committee were organizing their own report that doesn’t reflect the views of those consulted although this was dispelled by Oboth referring to it as a blackmailing statement.